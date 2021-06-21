Video Shows Aftermath Of Massive Oak Tree Smashing Into Car In Georgia

Firefighters miraculously rescued a woman who was stuck inside of her smashed car after a massive oak tree toppled onto the roof.

Atlanta Fire Rescue shared video of the scene around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday morning (June 20), showing the extensive damage from the crash.

“A large oak tree and power lines fell on this car on Donald Lee Hollowell @ Eugenia Street. Firefighters, including our Heavy Rescue Unit, Squad 4, were able to successfully free the trapped woman. She was transported to the hospital with injuries. #AFRD”

Officials confirmed that the massive oak tree fell inches away from the woman’s head, WSB-TV reports. The woman has not been publicly identified as of Monday morning (June 21).