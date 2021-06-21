Feedback

Video Shows Aftermath Of Massive Oak Tree Smashing Into Car In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

June 21, 2021

Photo: Atlanta Fire Rescue

Firefighters miraculously rescued a woman who was stuck inside of her smashed car after a massive oak tree toppled onto the roof.

Atlanta Fire Rescue shared video of the scene around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday morning (June 20), showing the extensive damage from the crash.

“A large oak tree and power lines fell on this car on Donald Lee Hollowell @ Eugenia Street. Firefighters, including our Heavy Rescue Unit, Squad 4, were able to successfully free the trapped woman. She was transported to the hospital with injuries. #AFRD

Officials confirmed that the massive oak tree fell inches away from the woman’s head, WSB-TV reports. The woman has not been publicly identified as of Monday morning (June 21).

“The car was coming up the street and the tree fell right on her car,” neighbor Cherard Simmons told WSB-TV. “I heard somebody say, ‘Help! Help!’ and I just dialed 911…In another couple weeks, if a bad storm comes through, it’s going to be the same thing.”

11 Alive notes that heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Claudette causing saturated grounds could have led to the tree falling.

Monday morning, Claudette brought 40 mph winds, heavy rainfall and tornados. It’s expected to approach the Atlantic Ocean by the end of the day Monday and head north.

