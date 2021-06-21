WWE Fans Can't Get Enough Of Pat McAfee's Commentary After 'Hell In A Cell'

WWE fans are praising Pat McAfee's commentary from the Hell in a Cell event over the weekend.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports broadcasting star lended his voice to his second WWE pay-per-view event on Sunday (June 20) night since joining the SmackDown broadcast team in April.

Wrestling fans showered McAfee with praise throughout the broadcast, specifically the event's first two SmackDown roster matches between SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

One Twitter user, "@Fiend4Follows," tweeted, "This is a petition to have Pat McAfee on commentary for the entire PPV," referencing the split RAW and SmackDown broadcast teams covering the show.