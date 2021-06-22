2 People Arrested For Throwing Rocks, Other Debris At Drivers On Freeway

Authorities have taken two people into custody in connection to a rash of incidents that's been leaving vehicles damage and drivers hurt, according to KOMO.

The Washington State Patrol has been monitoring incidents where rocks, debris, and even signs have been getting tossed at motorists traveling on I-5, I-90, and other freeways. Come Monday (June 21), they announced that two arrests have been made in relation to the crimes.

One of them was booked Sunday morning (June 20), while the other was arrested that evening, reporters learned. The suspects weren't immediately identified.

Trooper Rick Johnson said it's not clear if the two people arrested were responsible for all the incidents or just a few.

WSP said there have been 75 such incidents since the beginning of this year. Six people have been hurt, and their vehicles have been left damaged.

In one incident in Seattle, a driver was knocked unconscious after a rock smashed through his windshield and struck him in the head. Another driver was traveling on I-5 over the weekend and a sign was reportedly dropped onto his vehicle, shattering his windshield.

The patrol has increased their patrols around freeways and has reached out to the public for help in finding culprits.