Tacoma Driver Survives Sign Getting Thrown At Car, Shattering Windshield

A Tacoma man said he was lucky to be alive after someone tossed a sign at his vehicle while he was driving, according to KIRO 7.

Rick Hecker told reporters he was driving home from work Saturday night (June 20) on I-5. That's when a heavy object suddenly fell from the sky and smashed the windshield of his RAV 4, he recounted.

“I was sitting in the driver’s seat, approaching the overpass, and I saw a flash, and then an explosion of glass," Hecker said. The driver added that he was able to pull his car over without hitting anyone else and recorded the damage to his car.



“It knocked out the interior lights. My rearview mirror’s gone," the driver told KIRO 7. He didn't even know what hit him until a Washington State Trooper said it was a no-parking sign that fell onto his vehicle. The trooper added that it was tossed off the Yesler Overpass.

Hecker suffered minor injuries but said he's changing his route to work. “I’m not angry,” said Hecker, “more confused about why this is happening. And why it’s still happening.”

There have been various reports of motorists getting attacked by thrown or falling objects on I-5 and I-90. WSP has arrested some suspects, but incidents keep happening. Reporters said authorities have increased their patrols, as well.