3 Things That Are Only Normal To Utah Residents

By Ginny Reese

June 22, 2021

Utah is unlike any other state.

Many things that are popular in the Beehive State may seem different, or let's face it... downright weird, to residents of other states.

So what sets Utah apart?

Here are three things that are only normal to Utahns:

FRY SAUCE

No meal with fries is complete in Utah without fry sauce. This mystery concoction is basically just a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise. But, if you travel outside of the state and ask for the sauce, you're likely to get some pretty funny looks.

ALTERNATIVE SWEAR WORDS

Utahns have a pretty unique vocabulary when it comes to swearing. Instead of traditional swear words, adults use words like "fetch", "gosh darn," and "heck." If someone is really peeved, you may hear the ever-popular "oh my heck!"

The substitute swear words are so popular that Budweiser made an entire campaign based on them. A news release from Budweiser stated, "To launch the limited-edition Utah Budweiser Bottles, the brand is paying homage to Utahns, who made this bottle a reality, with a new campaign, The Beer Utah Swears By."

WEIRD NAME SPELLINGS

Many parents in Utah deliberately spell their kids' names weird. To make them unique, they add extra letters and fancy spellings. Needless to say, not many Utah kids will ever be able to find their names on mugs and car tags in souvenir shops.

