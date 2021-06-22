95-Year-Old Message In A Bottle Found By Michigan Woman
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 22, 2021
A 95-year-old message in a bottle was found after the owner of Nautical North Family Adventures dove into Cheboygan County Marina.
According to 9&10 NEWS, Captain Jennifer Dowker found the artifact after taking a late-night dive into the marina. "I spotted that green bottle on the top of a fish bed, so I said, 'oh, that looks cool,' so I reached down and grabbed it and noticed there was paper in it," said Dowker.
The note inside the bottle read, "Will the person who finds this bottle give this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, And tell where it was found. November 1926."
Dowker posted photos on her company's Facebook page about the artifact and asked if anyone may know who it belongs to.
The Facebook post read, "Any Morrows out there know a George Morrow that would've written this circa 1926?"
So look what I found when I was washing windows (and cruising along with the fish😉)... any Morrows out there know a George Morrow that would’ve written this circa 1926? COOLEST night diving EVER🤩❣️Posted by Nautical North Family Adventures on Friday, June 18, 2021
The Facebook post started gaining a lot of attention, and Dowker found Morrow's daughter, Michele Primeau. "It was a total shock, but knowing my dad, he would always do little things like when we were building our basement he was putting up the paneling, and he put a note behind that," Primeau told 9&10 NEWS. "I know the date on the bottle was November 26, and his birthday was in November. It wouldn't surprise me if he just did that on his birthday."
Primeau plans to see the note for herself but says she wants to let Dowker keep it.
"I was really hoping to get it back, and I was going to frame it and everything," said Primeau. "Then when I went to bed last night, I started thinking about it, and it will make my dad live on if I give it to Jen."
🚨Update on the message in a bottle🚨 Thanks to the help of all of you wonderful people engaging with the last post we...Posted by Nautical North Family Adventures on Monday, June 21, 2021