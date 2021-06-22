95-Year-Old Message In A Bottle Found By Michigan Woman

A 95-year-old message in a bottle was found after the owner of Nautical North Family Adventures dove into Cheboygan County Marina.

According to 9&10 NEWS, Captain Jennifer Dowker found the artifact after taking a late-night dive into the marina. "I spotted that green bottle on the top of a fish bed, so I said, 'oh, that looks cool,' so I reached down and grabbed it and noticed there was paper in it," said Dowker.

The note inside the bottle read, "Will the person who finds this bottle give this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, And tell where it was found. November 1926."

Dowker posted photos on her company's Facebook page about the artifact and asked if anyone may know who it belongs to.

The Facebook post read, "Any Morrows out there know a George Morrow that would've written this circa 1926?"