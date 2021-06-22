Can You Guess Most Common Tattoo People Get In Wisconsin?

Some people express themselves through music or dancing, while others wear their hearts on their sleeves and express themselves through tattoos.

Due to employers becoming more accepting of tattoos, the career website Zippia looked at data to find out which tattoo is the most popular in each state.

According to Zippia:

"It is more acceptable now than ever to have tattoos in the workplace. One-third of companies are perfectly fine with visible tattoos. Others exist in a grey area where a small tattoo wouldn't sway them from their ideal candidate."

Zippia used Google Trends to find which tattoo was the most desired by each state by looking at an entire year's worth of data.

"Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because it's become one of the main ways people do research. In fact, people use it for everything from asking why the sky is blue to figuring out what to get permanently inked on their body."

What is Wisconsin's most sought out tattoo?

A Fox tattoo.

You may be shocked that a fox tattoo is one of Wisconsin's most popular tattoos. Still, other states have some more interesting choices like tattoos pertaining to COVID, sports teams, Shia Lebouf, presidential candidates, and zodiac signs.

To see Zippia's full list, click here.