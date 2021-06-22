Can You Guess The Wealthiest Area In Minnesota?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Minnesota was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Minnesota is Dellwood.

Median household income: $193,000 180.9% more than U.S. median income

Households earning over $200,000: 178 44.3% of households

Median earnings for workers: $63,684 Male: $124,750; female: $91,750

Civilian population with health insurance: 99.5%

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Families with income below poverty level: 0%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about the Washington County city:

"Dellwood, Minnesota, is a very small town with an even smaller poverty rate and a large median property value. According to Data USA, more than 96% of residents of this St. Paul suburban own their homes and the average car ownership is two cars per household."

To see the richest areas in each state, click here.