10 Best Minnesota Counties To Raise A Family
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 16, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Minnesota.
The report says,
"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."
Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.
According to the report, here are Minnesota's 10 best counties to raise a family:
10) Stearns County
- Population: 158,452
- Median home value: $184,900
- Median rent: $833
- Median household income: $62,789
- Top places to live: Sartell, Le Sauk Township, St. John Cantius
9) Wright County
- Population: 134,438
- Median home value: $238,500
- Median rent: $969
- Median household income: $84,974
- Top places to live: St. Michael, Delano, Otsego
8) Anoka County
- Population: 350,253
- Median home value: $232,400
- Median rent: $1,118
- Median household income: $82,175
- Top places to live: Lino Lakes, Blaine, Circle Pines
7) Scott County
- Population: 145,275
- Median home value: $299,700
- Median rent: $1,170
- Median household income: $102,152
- Top places to live: Savage, Prior Lake, Credit River Township
6) Carver County
- Population: 101,949
- Median home value: $313,200
- Median rent: $1,146
- Median household income: $101,496
- Top places to live: Chanhassen, Victoria, Waconia
5) Olmsted County
- Population: 154,809
- Median home value: $214,600
- Median rent: $968
- Median household income: $76,951
- Top places to live: Cascade Township, Rochester, Haverhill Township
3) Ramsey County
- Population: 544,442
- Median home value: $229,600
- Median rent: $1,007
- Median household income: $64,660
- Top places to live: Macalester-Groveland, St. Anthony Park, Falcon Heights
2) Dakota County
- Population: 421,453
- Median home value: $266,000
- Median rent: $1,174
- Median household income: $86,036
- Top places to live: Mendota Heights, Eagan, Lakeville
1) Hennepin County
- Population: 1,245,837
- Median home value: $276,900
- Median rent: $1,135
- Median household income: $78,167
- Top places to live: Eden Prairie, Edina, Linden Hills
