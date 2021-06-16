10 Best Minnesota Counties To Raise A Family

Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Minnesota.

The report says,

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."

Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.

According to the report, here are Minnesota's 10 best counties to raise a family:

10) Stearns County

Population: 158,452

Median home value: $184,900

Median rent: $833

Median household income: $62,789

Top places to live: Sartell, Le Sauk Township, St. John Cantius

9) Wright County

Population: 134,438

Median home value: $238,500

Median rent: $969

Median household income: $84,974

Top places to live: St. Michael, Delano, Otsego

8) Anoka County

Population: 350,253

Median home value: $232,400

Median rent: $1,118

Median household income: $82,175

Top places to live: Lino Lakes, Blaine, Circle Pines

7) Scott County

Population: 145,275

Median home value: $299,700

Median rent: $1,170

Median household income: $102,152

Top places to live: Savage, Prior Lake, Credit River Township

6) Carver County

Population: 101,949

Median home value: $313,200

Median rent: $1,146

Median household income: $101,496

Top places to live: Chanhassen, Victoria, Waconia

5) Olmsted County

Population: 154,809

Median home value: $214,600

Median rent: $968

Median household income: $76,951

Top places to live: Cascade Township, Rochester, Haverhill Township

3) Ramsey County

Population: 544,442

Median home value: $229,600

Median rent: $1,007

Median household income: $64,660

Top places to live: Macalester-Groveland, St. Anthony Park, Falcon Heights

2) Dakota County

Population: 421,453

Median home value: $266,000

Median rent: $1,174

Median household income: $86,036

Top places to live: Mendota Heights, Eagan, Lakeville

1) Hennepin County

Population: 1,245,837

Median home value: $276,900

Median rent: $1,135

Median household income: $78,167

Top places to live: Eden Prairie, Edina, Linden Hills

To view the full list, click here.