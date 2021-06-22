Carl Nassib Of Las Vegas Raiders First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay

Carl Nassib, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is the first active NFL player to come out as gay, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Nassib is going into his sixth season in the NFL, this is his second with the Raiders.

He announced the news on Instagram. In the video he stated:

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."