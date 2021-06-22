Church Uses Vacant Land To Open Tiny Home Village In King County

"Since our church is here, we needed to do what needed to be done,” Taylor said. "The Bible teaches us that we need to make sure we help the homeless, help the sick, the prison-bound, and we’re just trying to fulfill the scripture the best that we can."

To make this dream a reality, the pastor said he consulted the Low Income Housing Institute.

"The need for homes for the homeless community is not just inside city limits," Dustin Davies said, Senior Special Projects Manager for the Low Income Housing Institute.

The village comes with plumbed bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, a secured gate, and even structures for families. Case managers and offices are also on-site to help clients find permanent housing, reporters added.