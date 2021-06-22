Dallas' Sha’Carri Richardson Is The Fastest Woman In America

Richardson is known for her speed and her style. She said her girlfriend chose her bright orange hair color, which she says symbolizes “running on fire,” according to Teen Vogue.

She also wears long acrylic nails while running, which is a nod to the legendary sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner. Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, made a fashion statement by wearing acrylics when she set the women's world record in the 100m and 200m sprint at the 1988 Olympics.

“Flo-Jo came to the track and knew she was going to dominate,” Richardson told the Associated Press. “The way she did that was graceful. I always liked that. If the amazing Flo-Jo had long nails, there was no excuse why I couldn’t have long nails.

Richardson's Saturday spirit is also amazing for what she had to overcome in order to make it to the Olympic trials. Just days before the race, Richardson's mother died.

"I'm still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y'all see me on this track and y'all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis," she said, per ESPN.