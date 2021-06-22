Enthusiasts Claim Concrete Evidence of UFO Sighting Over Utah

UFO enthusiasts say that they have found concrete evidence that aliens have visited our planet. This comes after a bizarre light formation was spotted in the skies over Utah, reported Express.

The light formation, which was filmed, was seen lighting up the sky on June 14th in the city of Lehi in Utah County.

Jason Gustavson filmed the lights, which show "four bright lights traveling in a straight line over a busy road," said Express.

The videos were put together and uploaded to YouTube.

A man in the video can be heard exclaiming, "No way, this is a UFO."

The caption beneath the video states:

"Hey ya’ll I’m in Lehi Utah west and south of Skinwalker and I saw these up in the air anybody else seen these?"

Self-titled UFO expert and host of the blog UFOSightingsDaily.comScott C. Waring said that the video shows a "cloaked UFO." This means that the UFO is hidden, leaving only the lights showing.

He explained:

"Wow this video is amazing! Those lights in the sky remind me of the famous Phoenix Lights UFO incident long ago. At first what I thought was a reflection from the street traffic lights turned into something more monumental. This is not four UFOs, but actually a single larger craft that is cloaked from view... however sometimes the propulsion systems are visible and sometimes the ship itself becomes visible for a few seconds to a few minutes during sunset."

There is no real evidence to support Waring's theory.

See the video below: