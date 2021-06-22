Florida Woman Named 'Booze' Gets Arrested For DUI, Slamming Car Into Sign

A Florida woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught drunk driving and crashing her car into a sign, according to The Smoking Gun.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash near a St. Petersburg home Friday night (June 18). An arrest report said 34-year-old Kanisha Booze struck a tree and the sign before hitting a business' water meter. Officials also claim she was speeding through two red lights near the business.

Booze reportedly fled the scene but was caught and charged with DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"When questioned by police, a wobbly Booze exhibited 'bloodshot, watery eyes, a dazed and blank expression on her face and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath,' noted police who say that Booze declined to provide breath samples," reporters wrote.

The mother of three was released from jail Saturday morning (June 19) after posting bond. Smoking Gun also learned she's had prior convictions for driving without a license, marijuana possession, and grand theft.

