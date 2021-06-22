Feedback

Florida Woman Named 'Booze' Gets Arrested For DUI, Slamming Car Into Sign

By Zuri Anderson

June 22, 2021

Kanisha Booze, 34, was arrested after authorities claim she crashed into a sign and other structures while under the influence.
Photo: Pinellas County Jail

A Florida woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught drunk driving and crashing her car into a sign, according to The Smoking Gun.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash near a St. Petersburg home Friday night (June 18). An arrest report said 34-year-old Kanisha Booze struck a tree and the sign before hitting a business' water meter. Officials also claim she was speeding through two red lights near the business.

Booze reportedly fled the scene but was caught and charged with DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"When questioned by police, a wobbly Booze exhibited 'bloodshot, watery eyes, a dazed and blank expression on her face and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath,' noted police who say that Booze declined to provide breath samples," reporters wrote.

The mother of three was released from jail Saturday morning (June 19) after posting bond. Smoking Gun also learned she's had prior convictions for driving without a license, marijuana possession, and grand theft.

A man who had a "not drunk" sticker on his car's bumper was arrested for DUII earlier this year. Another driver faces DUI charges after he drove his vehicle into a dam back in March.

Chat About Florida Woman Named 'Booze' Gets Arrested For DUI, Slamming Car Into Sign

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.