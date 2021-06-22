Foo Fighters Announce Another Full-Capacity Arena Show

After bringing live rock n' roll back to New York with the first full-capacity concert at Madison Square Garden since the pandemic began, Foo Fighters plan to do the same in their hometown of Los Angeles next month. On Tuesday (June 22), the band announced it would be playing the first full-capacity show at the Forum in Inglewood on July 17. Dave Chappelle came out to sing Radiohead's "Creep" with Dave Grohl and company during the NYC show, so we can't wait to see what's in store for LA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10am PT here. Unlike the MSG, concert-goers do not have to be vaccinated ro receive entry; however, unvaccinated attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the show.

Later this summer, Foo Fighters hit the road for a string of 26th anniversary gigs. See Their LA announcement and a full list of tour dates below.