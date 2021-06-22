Feedback

Foo Fighters Announce Another Full-Capacity Arena Show

By Katrina Nattress

June 22, 2021

After bringing live rock n' roll back to New York with the first full-capacity concert at Madison Square Garden since the pandemic began, Foo Fighters plan to do the same in their hometown of Los Angeles next month. On Tuesday (June 22), the band announced it would be playing the first full-capacity show at the Forum in Inglewood on July 17. Dave Chappelle came out to sing Radiohead's "Creep" with Dave Grohl and company during the NYC show, so we can't wait to see what's in store for LA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10am PT here. Unlike the MSG, concert-goers do not have to be vaccinated ro receive entry; however, unvaccinated attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the show.

Later this summer, Foo Fighters hit the road for a string of 26th anniversary gigs. See Their LA announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

