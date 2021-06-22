Here's The Scoop On Ice Cream In Illinois

Summer is officially here and that means getting to indulge in summer staples, including pool days, barbecues and getting ice cream.

In fact, Americans tend to consume about 12.1 pounds of ice cream each year, and the industry employs about 126,462 people, Zippia pointed out in a report published Monday (June 21). The report comes as summer kicks off and as National Ice Cream Month (July) rounds the corner.

Fittingly, Zippia sought out to find the states that love ice cream the most, with the help of data from Gravy Analytics.

So, how many Illinoisans are opting for the sweet treat this summer?

Illinois ranked No. 20 on the list, Zippia shows.

These are the Top 10 states that eat the most ice cream:

California Oklahoma New Jersey New York Florida Kansas Vermont Arkansas Rhode Island Pennsylvania

Illinois might not have cracked the Top 10, but that doesn’t mean there’s a scarcity of ice cream places in the state.

Last year, Eater Chicago ranked the 20 Essential Chicago Ice Cream Shops, from Lickity Split to Original Rainbow Cone.

See the full list of ice cream places in Chicago here.

See Zippia’s full ranking of states that eat the most ice cream here.