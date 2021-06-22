Jason Aldean Announces 3-Night Las Vegas Concert Series: See The Dates

Jason Aldean is coming to Vegas!

Later this year, the country superstar will be headed to Sin City for a three-night concert show at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The upcoming event, titled “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” launches from December 9-11, with “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson billed as the country legend’s opening act for all three performances.

The Vegas special is an extension of Aldean’s upcoming “Back in the Saddle Tour,” which kicks off in August at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and concludes in October at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. Joining the “Got What I Got” musician along for the ride are the opening acts, Wilson, Hardy, and Dee Jay Silver.

“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean shared in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew, and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

In addition to his “Back in the Saddle” concerts, Aldean has also been billed as a headliner at this year’s Faster Horses Festival in July. Most recently, the crooner returned to the big stage for a two-night showcase at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farms back in May.

Tickets for “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021” go on sale to the general public beginning June 25, with concerts scheduled to start at 9 p.m. each night. (Click here for more information.)