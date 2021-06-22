NFL Franchise Considering Temporarily Playing At Big Ten College Stadium

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly considering a temporary move to Happy Valley.

WJAC reports the Western New York NFL franchise has Penn State University's Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania as a potential home location if it is unable to extend its lease at its current home, Highmark Stadium.

That's all part of a larger plan for the Bills to build a new open air, partially covered stadium in Orchard Park, which is expected to require 3-5 years start to finish, according to RochesterFirst.com.

Buffalo's current lease with the Erie County, New York government runs through 2023.

The Bills are also reported to be considering Toronto as a temporary location for home games, as was the case from 2008-2013.

Penn State is the alma mater of owner Terry Pegula, who purchased the Bills in 2014. The billionaire has donated more than $100 million to Penn State, which was used for the construction of an on-campus hockey area named in his honor.

Pegula's other professional franchise, the Buffalo Sabres, appeared in two preseason games at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College in 2016 and 2019.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have previously played in the region near State College, which saw the Steelers defeat the Eagles, 6-0, in a game held at the Point Stadium in Johnstown on November 5, 1936, WJAC reports.