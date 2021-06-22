PHOTO: Drugs That Look Like Candy Found In Western Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2021
Local police in a Western Pennsylvania town are warning parents to be on the lookout after a suspicious batch of drugs resembling candy was found in the area.
The City of Duquesne Police Department announced on its Facebook page that an individual was pulled over early Monday (June 21) morning with a marijuana cigarette and an open alcohol container inside his vehicle, before a search of the vehicle later revealed approximately 96 multi-colored ecstasy pills resembling candy.
Police said the driver was evaluated at the scene and deemed to not be intoxicated, but refused to allow the officers to search for contraband.
The department said it towed and secured the vehicle in the police garage while officers applied for a search warrant since there was probable cause to believe contraband would be discovered.
The search was singed by a local judge Monday (June 21) morning and officers discovered the pills inside the vehicle.
The department said the driver will be charged with felony drug law violations and vehicle code violations.
The City of Duquesne Police Department released the following warning to parents through it Facebook account:
"A warning to parents: Ecstasy is often found in a variety of shapes and colors. Sometimes Ecstasy is designed to look like cartoon characters or candy (think Flintstone Vitamin shapes or Skittles). Please warn your children to not touch anything they may find on the street matching those descriptions.