PHOTO: Drugs That Look Like Candy Found In Western Pennsylvania

Local police in a Western Pennsylvania town are warning parents to be on the lookout after a suspicious batch of drugs resembling candy was found in the area.

The City of Duquesne Police Department announced on its Facebook page that an individual was pulled over early Monday (June 21) morning with a marijuana cigarette and an open alcohol container inside his vehicle, before a search of the vehicle later revealed approximately 96 multi-colored ecstasy pills resembling candy.

Police said the driver was evaluated at the scene and deemed to not be intoxicated, but refused to allow the officers to search for contraband.

The department said it towed and secured the vehicle in the police garage while officers applied for a search warrant since there was probable cause to believe contraband would be discovered.