Two Lottery Winners In Western PA Will Split $500,000 Jackpot

Two lottery winners in Western Pennsylvania will split the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $500,000 from Friday's (May 28) drawing.

WPXI reports two players matched all five balls drawn to win $250,000 each, with less withholding.

The numbers during Friday's game were 11-13-30-41-43.

The two winning tickets were sold at the Giant Eagle at 5055 Library Road in Bethel Park and Fischer's New Brighton Foodland at 415 9th Street in New Brighton, Beaver County. Each store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning jackpot tickets.

Players are able to scan their ticket at a lottery retailer or by using the ticket checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery's official app to see if they have a winning ticket.

More than 16,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won smaller prizes during Friday's drawing.

Anyone holding a winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest lottery office for additional instructions or call 1-800-693-7481.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined $302 million in jackpot prizes during the upcoming week.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday (June 2) night and offer an estimated jackpot of $34 million ($23.2 million cash option.)

Powerball will offer an estimated jackpot of $268 million ($184.2 million cash option) during its next drawing on Wednesday (June 3) night.

WSB-TV in Atlanta will provide a live stream of the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings on their website here.

Photo: Getty Images