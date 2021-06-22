Feedback

Why June 22nd Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

June 22, 2021

2012 Lollapalooza - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

It’s June 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Led Zeppelin appeared in Reykjavik, Iceland on the group’s one and only trip to the country. Singer Robert Plant reportedly was inspired to write “Immigrant Song” during the trip.

In 1981, Mark Chapman pled guilty to the murder of John Lennon. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

In 1993,Ozzy Osbourne changed his mind again about retirement and said he would reunite with Black Sabbath for a tour. 

In 1968, The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart, made their American debut at the Fillmore East in New York City.

And in 2004, organizers announced that the Lollapalooza touring festival, which was set to feature Morrissey, The Pixies and String Cheese Incident as headliners, had been canceled due to poor ticket sales.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Chat About Why June 22nd Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.