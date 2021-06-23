Feedback

Charlotte Mall May Be Headed For Foreclosure

By Jason Hall

June 23, 2021

Photo: Google Earth

A Charlotte area mall may be facing foreclosure due to outstanding debt payments that were allegedly failed to be made.

WSOC reports a lawsuit was filed by Wilmington Trust, which serves as trustee of a commercial mortgage-backed securities trust involving four U.S. malls -- among them Northlake Mall off W.T. Harris Boulevard -- accusing the borrower of failing to keep up with debt payments on properties.

The loan associated with the properties is reported to have gone into default as of late 2019.

Northlake Mall is one of four owned by Starwood Capital Group, which is mentioned in the suit and packaged in the same CMBS portfolio, according to WSOC.

Several tenants within Northlake Mall have already left the facility during recent years, including DICK's Sporting Goods, who allowed its lease to expire in January 2021.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported Northlake Mall had more than a dozen empty storefronts at its 1.1 million-square-foot building as of February 2021, according to WSOC.

“Usually, you know, me and my friends we live around here this is the main mall that we go to” said local resident Chelsea Delepp via WSOC. “We don’t travel really far especially with the gas, so just thinking about it being closed down that’s like drastic for us.”

Malls have been among numerous businesses to be hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as more people have opted to purchase items online.

Chat About Charlotte Mall May Be Headed For Foreclosure

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.