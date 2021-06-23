Feedback

Cool Off At These 3 Salt Lake City Shaved Ice Food Trucks

By Ginny Reese

June 23, 2021

Close up of colorful snow cone
Photo: Image Source

Temperatures across Salt Lake are dreadfully hot. There are ways to cool down, though! The best way to beat the summer heat is with an icy treat.

Shaved ice is the perfect cold snack! The many flavors make it perfect for anyone. Add condensed milk and it turns into a creamy, fruity, delicious paradise of flavors.

Here are three great shaved ice food trucks to beat the summer heat:

NICE ICE BABY SHAVE ICE

  • Nice Ice Baby has four locations to get the sweet, cold treat. The menu boasts more than 40 flavors that can be customized so you can't go wrong! Click here to check out the different spots to grab the summer treat.

HOKULIA SHAVE ICE

  • Guests can experience authentic Hawaiian flavors with the shop's shave ice, ice cream, and smoothies. This eatery has over 50 flavors, all imported from Hawaii, and the ice is shaved into ultra thin ribbons for the perfect texture.

THE DAILY SHAVE ICE

  • These shave ice flavors have fun mustache names and the flavors are out-of-this-world. I suggest the rootbeer and vanilla creamer.

Schedule: Friday, June 18th - Bountiful Food Truck League, 5 pm to 8:30 pm 📍54 East 100 South, Bountiful, UT Saturday,...

Posted by The Daily Shave on Thursday, June 17, 2021

