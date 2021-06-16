Record-Breaking Temps Are Sending Utah Residents Hiking Up The Mountains

The record-breaking temperatures in Salt Lake City have many residents hiking up the mountains to escape the heat, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

One mom, Jennifer Christensen, along with her three boys hiked up Donut Falls. Christensen said, "We just came up. It's jot down in the valley, so we came up here to escape that and just to get out and enjoy the cool weather."

Another family was visiting from Las Vegas. Nannette Irwin was asked if she came to Sale Lake City trying to escape some of the super hot temperatures in Las Vegas. She jokingly responded, "We thought so, but no."

According to FOX 13, there was a "steady flow of hikers were up and down the trail all day." Even more hikers were expected to head out after work.

Some officials said that there is expected to be an increase in the number of search and rescue operations as more and more people hike to escape the extreme temperatures.

Though it's much cooler in the canyons, dehydration and exhaustion can still happen quickly. If you plan to hike to escape the heat, make sure you stay hydrated, bring the correct gear, and avoid hiking by yourself.