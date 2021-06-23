Dolly Parton Surprises Carly Pearce With Invite To Join The Grand Ole Opry

Carly Pearce received the sweetest surprise from her idol, Dolly Parton!

The legendary country star made Pearce’s childhood dream come true when she surprised the “Next Girl” singer by inviting her to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

According to reports, the exciting moment all went down backstage at the Opry House on June 17, where Pearce thought she was being interviewed for a Dollywood promotion. (Turns out, Pearce actually got one of her earliest breaks by performing at the famous amusement park when she was a teenager.)

So it came as a major shock to Pearce when Parton crashed her interview just to surprise her with the exciting news in person.

“I just want you to know how proud I am of you,” Parton said as she held onto Pearce’s hand. “Did you know she started singing at Dollywood when she was 16 years old? And I know that they told me that you have been on the Grand Ole Opry 80 times… you’ve performed? How’d you do that? 80 times?”

“Oh my goodness, I’m just trying to follow in your footsteps,” gushed Pearce, clearly taken by seeing her inspiration, to which Parton joked, “Then you should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What’s wrong with them?”

“I came here today to tell you that you are now a member of the Grand Ole Opry!” Parton announced just then. “It’s official, it’s official!”

Pearce, still astonished by the news, crouched down, letting out tears of joy as she took everything in. “Dolly!” she exclaimed in disbelief. “Are you guys serious?”

It’s official: Carly Pearce’s Opry induction will take place on August 3.

Watch the tearful moment below: