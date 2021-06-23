Listen To Twenty One Pilots' Biggest Hits Reimagined As Lullabies

There are groups the lullaby-ize pop music, but Sparrow Sleeps reimagines pop punk music into soothing instrumentals to help lull babies (or anyone really) to sleep. They've already put out albums paying tribute to blink-182, Paramore, and Panic! At The Disco, just to name a few. For the latest installment, aptly titled Babyface, the duo turned 10 of Twenty One Pilots' biggest hits into lullabies.

“We always discussed releasing an album of twenty one pilots lullabies, but for some reason it always evaded us,” composer Casey Cole told Kerrang! about the collection. ​“It only took seven-plus years of making these albums for it to finally happen.”

He went on to explain how they were able to work with TOP's genre-bending material. ​“When you break these songs down to their bare bones, you can definitely hear how hauntingly beautiful Tyler [Joseph, frontman]‘s melodies are," he said. “Some of these songs were a challenge to transpose. In songs like 'Ride' and 'Heathens' where the melodies are rapid-fire, we had to simplify them.”

Babyface spans TOP's discography, featuring songs from Vessel, Blurryface, Trench, and even Scaled & Icy, which just came out last month. Listen to the full album above and see its tracklist below.

Sparrow Sleeps Babyface Tracklist

Heathens

Choker

Tear In My Heart

Ride

My Blood

Trees

Truce

Chlorine

Shy Away

Stressed Out