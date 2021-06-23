Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Vacation In Mexico While On Probation

Back in December, Lori Loughlin was released from prison following her short two-month sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after her release and will remain on supervised release for the next two years.

Two months after her release, Loughlin's legal team filed court documents requesting the United States Pretrial Services Office to return her passport. The Hallmark Channel staple handed over her travel documents back in March 2019. Not long after filing the request, the passport was returned. Not long after that, the courts have granted Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, permission to travel to Mexico for vacation.

The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday (June 17). They will reportedly remain in Mexico for a five-day, four-night trip. In photos published by Page Six, Loughlin and Giannulli can be seen hitting the pool ad golf course at their resort. They appear to be joined by numerous friends, as well.

At the time of their request to go on vacation, Loughlin completed her community service, while Gianulli was in the process of completing his own court-mandated service hours. They've also paid off their combined $400,000 fines.