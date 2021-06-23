Pittsburgh Fireworks Task Force To Begin Enforcing Laws

Pittsburgh officials said the city's Fireworks Task Force will begin enforcing the law and responding to complaints related to fireworks beginning on Wednesday (June 23) through July 5.

Fireworks became legal to purchase in the state of Pennsylvania in October 2017, which led to "a sharp annual increase in fireworks-related calls for service," according to a news release obtained by WPXI.

Pittsburgh city officials said seven structure fires, several brush fires injuries and multiple noise complaints were linked to residents using fireworks last year.

A total of 22 citations were handed out by local police, according to WPXI.

Pittsburgh officials want to remind the public that while fireworks are able for legal purchase, they are prohibited from being discharged within 150 feet of a structure, as well as being used in any city park, ball field or any city-owned property.

Task force members and uniformed police officers will be working to respond to any fireworks-related complaints and will provide more details about laws and regulations to residents if necessary.

Additional calls made to the same address could result in suspects receiving a $100 fine and confiscation of the fireworks.

WPXI reports a total of eight police officers and firefighters are working on the Fireworks Task Force.

WPXIreports Point State Park will host a family-style picnic on July 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., which will include food vendors and patriotic music, with fireworks set to begin at twilight.