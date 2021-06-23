Prince Charles Is 'Shellshocked' By Prince William & Prince Harry's Feud

Prince Charles reportedly feels "shellshocked" by the ongoing rift between his sons. It's believed that Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds with each other since 2018.

According to a source close to the Prince of Wales, he feels "very hurt and upset" that his sons have had such a massive falling out over the past few years. Making matters worse for Charles, he has his own complicated relationships with both William and Harry. People reports the future monarch is "finding it hard to intervene" in the feud.

Many of the Royal Family's supporters hoped to see the brothers reconcile when they reunited for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. "Everyone was optimistic," another source told the outlet, "but nothing really happened."

Royal historian Robert Lacey revealed in his book that the brothers didn't even have a single private conversation while Harry was back in the United Kingdom. William and Kate reportedly "told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah or some other tentacle of the Sussex network that had not stopped spreading stories in the weeks since the interview that the couple's friends had promised would be their final word."

As for Charles' relationship with Harry, that remains strained, as well. "Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Princess Diana‘s friend Stewart Pearce explained to Us Weekly. He added that Charles can't handle "strong, combustible emotion."

Harry is set to reunite with William for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana they commissioned for the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The brothers will reportedly attend the unveiling together. It's unclear whether they will be joined by their father.