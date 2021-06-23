Feedback

The Pacific Northwest May See Extreme Temperatures Later This Week

By Zuri Anderson

June 23, 2021

Couple suffering summer heat
Photo: Getty Images

A rare June heat wave may bring temperatures as high as the 100s to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, according to KING 5.

Portland will see temperatures in the 100s Saturday (June 26) through Monday (June 28), while the rest of Oregon may see temperatures between 89 and 105 degrees, NWS said.

KATU said Southwest Washington and its valleys may see temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees, while Seattle may clock in 98 to 100.

While it's not unusual to see high temps in July and August, forecasters are saying it's uncommon to see these numbers around this time. The National Weather Service in Seattle said an excessive heat watch will be in effect Friday (June 25) into early next week. Officials are also saying there may be a "moderate" to "high" risk to those sensitive to extreme heat.

Residents in the region can expect the lows to be near 70 degrees, providing some relief at night.

NWS Seattle said the last time the city saw a 100-degree day in June was in 1955.

Weather officials are asking people to prepare for the oncoming heat wave.

Chat About The Pacific Northwest May See Extreme Temperatures Later This Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.