The Pacific Northwest May See Extreme Temperatures Later This Week

A rare June heat wave may bring temperatures as high as the 100s to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, according to KING 5.

Portland will see temperatures in the 100s Saturday (June 26) through Monday (June 28), while the rest of Oregon may see temperatures between 89 and 105 degrees, NWS said.

KATU said Southwest Washington and its valleys may see temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees, while Seattle may clock in 98 to 100.

While it's not unusual to see high temps in July and August, forecasters are saying it's uncommon to see these numbers around this time. The National Weather Service in Seattle said an excessive heat watch will be in effect Friday (June 25) into early next week. Officials are also saying there may be a "moderate" to "high" risk to those sensitive to extreme heat.