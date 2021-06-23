The Pacific Northwest May See Extreme Temperatures Later This Week
By Zuri Anderson
June 23, 2021
A rare June heat wave may bring temperatures as high as the 100s to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, according to KING 5.
Portland will see temperatures in the 100s Saturday (June 26) through Monday (June 28), while the rest of Oregon may see temperatures between 89 and 105 degrees, NWS said.
KATU said Southwest Washington and its valleys may see temperatures of 100 to 104 degrees, while Seattle may clock in 98 to 100.
While it's not unusual to see high temps in July and August, forecasters are saying it's uncommon to see these numbers around this time. The National Weather Service in Seattle said an excessive heat watch will be in effect Friday (June 25) into early next week. Officials are also saying there may be a "moderate" to "high" risk to those sensitive to extreme heat.
100° - Seattle Downtown June 9, 1955— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021
98° - Seattle Downtown June 25, 1925
97° - Seattle Downtown June 30, 1942
96° - Seattle Downtown June 8, 1903
96° - SeaTac Airport June 25, 2017
This shows how difficult it actually is to reach the 100° mark in the Seattle area in June!
An extended period of hot weather will be with us this Friday through Monday. Right now the hottest days look to be Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will be cooler at the Coast with highs in the 60s. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/4B9TfQJlpH— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 22, 2021
Residents in the region can expect the lows to be near 70 degrees, providing some relief at night.
NWS Seattle said the last time the city saw a 100-degree day in June was in 1955.
Weather officials are asking people to prepare for the oncoming heat wave.