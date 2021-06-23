Feedback

This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Fort Lauderdale

By Zuri Anderson

June 23, 2021

There are plenty of restaurants to experience in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from classic steakhouses and seafood joints to Asian cuisine and Latin eats.

To help you on the hunt for the restaurant you should try next, TripAdvisor ranked the restaurants with the highest ratings in the city. Coming in the No. 1 spot was...

Tinta!

With nearly 500 reviews, this Mexican restaurant has an amazing average rating of 5 out of 5! As the sister restaurant to the highly-rated Lona Cocina Tequileria, experience some decadent breakfast dishes at this favored spot. Menu items include tacos, yucatan omelet, cinnamon swirl cream cheese glaze pancakes, smothered burrito, carnitas hash, and much more. Did we mention that they have breakfast cocktails?

Here were the Top 10 Fort Lauderdale-area restaurants listed on the website:

  1. Tinta
  2. Dolce Salato Pizza & Gelato
  3. Lona Cocina Tequileria
  4. Rendezvous Bar & Grill
  5. Premiere Cafe and Bar
  6. La Dolce Vita
  7. 3711 Beach Side
  8. Wild Sea Las Olas
  9. Cafe Seville
  10. Fresh First

To see other high-rated restaurants, click here. Happy hunting!

