This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota

Buying a car is not the easiest purchase to make right now. The price of both new and used vehicles has been skyrocketing lately, and some used cars are being sold for amounts over the original sticker price.

If you want to avoid not finding a car to purchase, you might want to steer away from the most desired car in your state.

So, what is the most popular car in Minnesota?

Insurify, an insurance comparison website, used its database of 2.9 million car insurance applications to determine which vehicles are the most popular in each state.

According to the study, the most popular car in Minnesota is the Chevrolet Impala.

The Chevrolet Impala was the eighth most popular car in the country, and Minnesota was the only state in the U.S. to favor the vehicle.

Here is what the report said about the Chevrolet Impala:

"While 2020 was the last manufacturing year for the Chevy Impala, this model did not exit the market unnoticed. With a plush and roomy interior, the Chevrolet Impala was named the Best Large Car for the Money Award in 2020 by US News. The primary concentration of Impala fans is in Minnesota, where this large car's 4-wheel drive comes in clutch for those snowy Northern winters. Although this Land of 10,000 Lakes favorite has been discontinued following 2020, its longstanding reputation will certainly live on."

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America:

Ford F-Series Honda Accord Honda Civic Nissan Altima Toyota Corolla Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala Toyota Tacoma Honda CR-V

To see the most popular cars in every state, click here.