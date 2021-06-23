U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Announces Roster For Tokyo Olympics

The United States women's national soccer team will have a familiar roster during the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

The team announced its official roster for the Summer Games on Wednesday (June 23), which includes 17 players who were part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship team among the 18-woman roster, according to USSoccer.com.

The roster is headlined by the return of Carli Lloyd, 39, who will become the oldest returning USWNT Olympian ever, and Tobin Heath, who will be appearing for the fourth time, as well as captain and center back Becky Sauerbrunn, forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and wingback Kelley O'Hara, all of whom will become three-time Olympians.

Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Christen Press and Alyssa Naeher will all be appearing in their second Olympic games.

First-time Olympians include Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Adrianna Franch and Kristie Mewis, who is the only addition to the 2019 World Cup team on the Olympics roster.