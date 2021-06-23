YUNGBLUD Announces Free, All Ages Show

YUNGBLUD's been keeping himself plenty busy with livestreams and virtual tours during the pandemic, and though he has an extensive Life on Mars European tour coming up next month, the UK-rocker wanted to give some love to his fans in the United States, namely Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (June 23), YUNGBLUD announced he'd be playing a show at Hollywood's iconic Whisky-A-Go-Go on Friday night (June 25), but that's not all: the show's going to be all ages and free, on a first come, first served basis. The set starts at 8 PM PT, but considering the club only holds 500 people, we wouldn't be surprised if superfans camp out all day, or even overnight, to secure a spot in the pit. To anyone who doesn't get in, the "Mars" singer promises to hang out outside the venue after the show.

"WE’RE FOOKIN BACK!!! FREE SHOW! ALL AGES. WHISKY-A-GO-GO THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!!! 🖤" YUNGBLUD wrote on Instagram. "first there, first in. if you don’t get in, meet me outside afterwards. ive waited so long for this moment. i can’t wait to see you my fookin family! tell yer mates 🖤☠️🖤"

See his post below.