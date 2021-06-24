Alkaline Trio And Bad Religion Share Rescheduled Co-Headlining Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
June 24, 2021
Like so many other bands, Alkaline Trio and Bad Religion were forced to postpone their co-headlinin tour last year, and like so many other bands they've decided to hit the road this fall. On Thursday (June 24) the rockers announced their rescheduled U.S tour, which sees them traverse the country this October and November.
“Bad Religion was one of my first loves,” Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba said in a statement. “I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”
“This tour is special;” Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin added, “not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”
See the full list of tour dates below.
Alkaline Trio/Bad Religion Co-Headlining Rescheduled Tour Dates
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre
10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium