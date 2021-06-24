Alkaline Trio And Bad Religion Share Rescheduled Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Like so many other bands, Alkaline Trio and Bad Religion were forced to postpone their co-headlinin tour last year, and like so many other bands they've decided to hit the road this fall. On Thursday (June 24) the rockers announced their rescheduled U.S tour, which sees them traverse the country this October and November.

“Bad Religion was one of my first loves,” Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba said in a statement. “I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

“This tour is special;” Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin added, “not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”

See the full list of tour dates below.

Alkaline Trio/Bad Religion Co-Headlining Rescheduled Tour Dates

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium