Dozens Still Missing After 12-Story Condo Building Collapses In Florida

Authorities continue to search for survivors after a 12-story condo building partially collapsed near Miami Beach early Thursday (June 24) morning. As of 12 p.m. ET, officials said that 35 people have been pulled from the rubble, and 51 are still missing. One person has been confirmed dead, and at least ten people were treated for injuries.

The collapse sent a cloud of dust and debris raining down throughout the neighborhood, covering cars several blocks away in a layer of dust.

More than 80 rescue crews are at the scene digging through the rubble in an effort that could last several weeks.

"I mean, it could be weeks until we really know who is under the rubble, who survived, who didn't survive. There's a lot of people unaccounted for, lots of families very concerned," Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said.

At one point, rescue efforts were paused due to a severe storm with high winds and dangerous lightning.

Officials have not said what caused the collapse.

"It's hard to imagine how this could happen. Buildings just don't fall down," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBC's TODAY.

He said that the roof of the building was undergoing construction but did not say if that had anything to do with the collapse.

"I mean, it looks like a bomb went off, but we're pretty sure a bomb didn't go off," Burkett said.

Dramatic video captured the moment the building collapsed.