Footage Shows A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Being Denied Entry Into Club

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are trending for reasons that might surprise you.

Recent footage of the power couple has circulated from their Wednesday (June 23) date night, showing the chart-toppers not being allowed into a New York City bar without ID. Some report that the two were going to a Barcade location in Manhattan. In the clip, viewers can see a conversation take place between Rocky, Rih and security, where a woman’s voice can be heard saying, "I don’t know who you are." Later on, a male can be heard, saying, "You don’t got none of your business cards on you, boy?"

The longtime friends were first romantically linked in January 2020, before the whispers reached new heights in November 2020. Rocky previously opened up about the union, calling the pop titan the "love of his life." "So much better. So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he explained to GQ’s June/July 2021. "I think when you know, you know. She's the one."