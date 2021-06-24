Need A Staycation? Nevada Is One Of The Best States For Summer Road Trips

Road trips are the best way to travel and sight-see, in my opinion at least.

With school out, it's time for vacations. The pandemic has probably put a damper on your summer travel plans, but that doesn't mean you have to stay at home.

Try going on a road trip right here in Nevada!

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 33 key metrics to determine the most fun, scenic, and wallet-friendly road trip destinations. Nevada landed toward the top of the list!

The state came in at lucky number 13 on the list and tied with Vermont. It placed sixth overall for activities and second overall for lowest price of camping.

The best state for road trips is New York, followed by Texas and Louisiana to round out the top three.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 20 states to road trip.

New York Texas Louisiana Maine North Carolina Minnesota Utah Illinois Michigan Wisconsin Washington Idaho Nevada (tied for 13)Vermont Florida Georgia Ohio Pennsylvania Colorado Nebraska

Click here to see the full study.