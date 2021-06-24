Feedback

Need A Staycation? Nevada Is One Of The Best States For Summer Road Trips

By Ginny Reese

June 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Road trips are the best way to travel and sight-see, in my opinion at least.

With school out, it's time for vacations. The pandemic has probably put a damper on your summer travel plans, but that doesn't mean you have to stay at home.

Try going on a road trip right here in Nevada!

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 33 key metrics to determine the most fun, scenic, and wallet-friendly road trip destinations. Nevada landed toward the top of the list!

The state came in at lucky number 13 on the list and tied with Vermont. It placed sixth overall for activities and second overall for lowest price of camping.

The best state for road trips is New York, followed by Texas and Louisiana to round out the top three.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 20 states to road trip.

  1. New York
  2. Texas
  3. Louisiana
  4. Maine
  5. North Carolina
  6. Minnesota
  7. Utah
  8. Illinois
  9. Michigan
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Washington
  12. Idaho
  13. Nevada
  14. (tied for 13)Vermont
  15. Florida
  16. Georgia
  17. Ohio
  18. Pennsylvania
  19. Colorado
  20. Nebraska

Click here to see the full study.

