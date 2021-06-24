Pitt. Pizza Shop Employee Uses Smartwatch To Call For Help During Robbery

A Pittsburgh pizza shop employee is being credited for his quick-thinking during an armed robbery in a string of incidents extending past state lines.

Shashanareddy Gaddu, the general manager of the West View Domino's Pizza, was a victim of one of four incidents in the Pittsburgh area and told WTAE that he managed to call for help using his smartwatch after the suspect, later identified as Miambo Maombi, 21, took his cell phone.

"That was on my hand. He didn't check it, so I texted my sister and an employee and the owner. My sister called the police, my employee called the police and they were here in a few minutes," Gaddu said.

Gaddu said the suspect, wearing a mask and carrying a gun, ordered him to empty the cash registers.