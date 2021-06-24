Feedback

Prince Harry’s Time In London For Statue Unveiling Will Be 'Fleeting'

By Emily Lee

June 24, 2021

The Duke Of Sussex Attends The Sentebale Audi Concert
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry is set to return to London in the coming days. He will join Prince William for the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

Despite making the long trek from California to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex will not be staying in his home country for too long. “It’ll be a fleeting visit,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’ll be in and out.”

Meghan Markle will be unable to join her husband for the journey as she just welcomed the couple's second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana. The source explains that Harry will want to "get back" to Meghan, Lili, and Archie as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this means Harry won't be able to hash anything out with William while he's in the country. “While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together,” the insider shared

Complicating Harry's journey, as well, are the COVID-19 safety protocols for international travels. The Duke of Sussex will be “following protocols,” another source confirmed, including taking COVID-19 tests and quarantining for 10 days.

