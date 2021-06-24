See Why Fans Think Halsey May Drop A New Album Soon
By Ginny Reese
June 24, 2021
Halsey fans have been speculating follow-up album to 'Manic' all over social media.
Halsey hasn't discussed any new musical endeavors since her third album, which was released in January of 2020.
So where did the speculation begin?
It seems like the mom-to-be has been busy making cryptic messages for fans.
Fans started receiving postcards from the pregnant pop star in the mail. The postcards are blank, all except for a wax seal stamped with 'H4.'
A fan jokingly wrote on social media, "Halsey... aren't u about to release a BABY how did u have time for an ALBUM???"
Another fan, who received one of the mysterious postcards, wrote, "wait …… is halsey…. sending out….. 100 letters………"
wait …… is halsey…. sending out….. 100 letters……… pic.twitter.com/B23GSAdZln— molly (H4) ⚔️💌🩸 (@hopelessoceans) June 22, 2021
One fan said, "Cant believe 'H4' is coming, Halsey literally pregnant like what ??????" That was posted along with a meme saying they're still processing her third album, 'Manic.'
Cant believe H4 is coming, Halsey literally pregnant like what ?????? pic.twitter.com/VyH9r2Htse— Emilia- they/them (@rodrick_cult) June 22, 2021
Halsey has had a lot of success with her first three records, so fans are excited to see what's in store for 'H4.'
Let's hope she has a little more up her sleeve than just the postcards, too. I wouldn't be mad if she dropped us another single soon.