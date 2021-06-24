See Why Fans Think Halsey May Drop A New Album Soon

Halsey fans have been speculating follow-up album to 'Manic' all over social media.

Halsey hasn't discussed any new musical endeavors since her third album, which was released in January of 2020.

So where did the speculation begin?

It seems like the mom-to-be has been busy making cryptic messages for fans.

Fans started receiving postcards from the pregnant pop star in the mail. The postcards are blank, all except for a wax seal stamped with 'H4.'

A fan jokingly wrote on social media, "Halsey... aren't u about to release a BABY how did u have time for an ALBUM???"

Another fan, who received one of the mysterious postcards, wrote, "wait …… is halsey…. sending out….. 100 letters………"