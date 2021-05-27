PHOTO: Marriage Rumors Swirl After Halsey, Boyfriend Pictured Wearing Rings

Fans and internet investigators need to know: did Halsey get married?

Photos of the "Bad At Love" singer-songwriter surfaced and sparked rumors after she ran errands with boyfriend Alev Aydin in Malibu on Wednesday afternoon (May 26).

A photo shows the couple walking side-by-side. Halsey, 26, is wearing a flowing white dress and, unmistakably, a ring on her finger. Aydin, a 37-year-old screenwriter, also appears to wear a ring on his left hand, Just Jared pointed out.

See the photo here.

The entertainment news hub also notes that an unnamed source recently emphasized the singer’s pregnancy as a priority for the couple over marriage.

“She wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. The source continued: “Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever…At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

Halsey revealed in March how she and Aydin fell in love. She confirmed in January that they’re expecting a child together and has shared stunning baby bump pics since then.