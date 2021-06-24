Tennessee Dismisses Freshman Kaidon Salter From Football Program
By Jason Hall
June 24, 2021
Top freshman quarterback prospect Kaidon Salter has reportedly been dismissed from the University of Tennessee's football program.
Tennessee Athletics confirmed Salter's dismissal in the following statement obtained by Dan Harralson of Vols Wire (USA TODAY):
Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program. We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors. –Tennessee Athletics
Salter and teammate Amari McNeill were pulled over during a traffic stop Saturday (June 19) morning on Cumberland Avenue near the UT campus in Knoxville at around 3:00 a.m.
Salter was driving the vehicle, which was initially stopped for having no taillights and a tinted cover over its license plate and police found marijuana inside.
In March, Salter was involved in a separate incident at Stokely Hall, which led to him being charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Salter was an early enrollee freshman quarterback, joining the program in January, but didn't participate in the team's Orange and White Spring Game.
A UT program official told Vols Wire that the quarterback was participating in team activities as of June 1, weeks prior to his latest incident.
McNeill, who was a passenger during last Saturday's incident, signed with Tennessee during the early signing period on December 16.
Salter rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 quarterback, No. 25 player from the state of Texas and the No. 154 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle.