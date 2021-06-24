Tennessee Dismisses Freshman Kaidon Salter From Football Program

In March, Salter was involved in a separate incident at Stokely Hall, which led to him being charged with simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Salter was an early enrollee freshman quarterback, joining the program in January, but didn't participate in the team's Orange and White Spring Game.

A UT program official told Vols Wire that the quarterback was participating in team activities as of June 1, weeks prior to his latest incident.

McNeill, who was a passenger during last Saturday's incident, signed with Tennessee during the early signing period on December 16.

Salter rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 18 quarterback, No. 25 player from the state of Texas and the No. 154 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle.