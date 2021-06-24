This Is How Much Higher Seattle's Cost Of Living Is Compared To The Nation

Seattle has a reputation for being an expensive city to live in, and there may be some merit to it.

A recent report from Rent.com shows a staggering statistic about the cost of living in the Emerald City. The website says the overall cost of living in Seattle is 56.8% higher than the national average.

Why is it so expensive to live in Seattle? The report notes the housing costs:

"Seattle's housing market is tight. Demand usually exceeds supply, so most homes sell very quickly, on average within seven days of being put on the market. The average home price in Seattle is $854,748 — this number continues to steadily increase," according to the website.

This is what Rent.com also had to say about the city:

Whether you're drawn to the thriving tech economy, the temperate climate or just the beautiful scenery, there are many great reasons to move to Seattle. You may already have started to research housing prices, but before you make a move, it's also a good idea to get a sense of the overall cost of living and how it squares with your budget and expectations.



Researchers also compared Seattle to nearby metropolitan cities. For example, Portland is 33.7% more expensive to live there compared to the national average. In San Francisco, it's a whopping 94%.

For more information about cost breakdowns and the report, click here.