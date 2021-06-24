On Wednesday (June 23), Mark Hoppus took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from a chemotherapy treatment session. "Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please," he wrote alongside the photo. Shortly after posting the Story, which was the first time the Blink-182 frontman shared his diagnosis publicly, Hoppus deleted the slide.

Though Hoppus deleted the post, fans were quick to take screenshots and repost them online. After many began expressing concern over Hoppus's health, he shared another Story slide confirming he was diagnosed with cancer.

"For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus wrote. "I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Not long after going public with the sad news, Hoppus received public support from his Blink-182 bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge. "Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker told E! News. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon." Barker shared a photo with Hoppus on his Instagram story, as well, writing: "Love you @markhoppus."

DeLonge, who left Blink-182 in 2015, shared a message about Hoppus on Twitter. "I too, have been aware of [Hoppus]’s cancer diagnosis for a while now," he wrote. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart." He added the hashtag "we have his back."