Willow Smith Reveals The Title And Release Date Of Her Debut Pop-Punk Album

Willow Smith (aka WILLOW) introduced the world to her rock side in April when she released "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" with blink-182's Travis Barker, and now she's revealed when we can expect her debut pop-punk album. On Wednesday (June 23), the singer announced that the project's called I Feel Everything and is slated for a July 16 release. She plans to release its title track tonight (June 24).

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time – during the first couple months of quarantine. It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre," the 20-year-old, who cites My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Fall Out Boy as inspiration, said about "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" when it was released. ​“I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music. I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think.”

Earlier this month, WILLOW opened up to V Magazine about getting bullied in school for listening to rock music. "[B]eing a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you," she explained. "Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance."

Aside from Barker, Avril Lavigne is also expected to be featured on I Feel Everything. Listen to "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" above.