1 Wisconsin Beach Is Among The Best In The U.S. That's Not Near An Ocean

By Kelly Fisher

June 25, 2021

Adirondack chairs sitting on a wooden pier
Photo: Getty Images

It’s officially summer, and that means it's beach season.

Luckily, Wisconsinites don’t have to travel far to get to one.

While many tourists pack the coasts, others can make a getaway to one of the 15 best beaches “with no ocean in sight” across the country, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Hailed as “a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” the site released its ranking just in time for summer travel plans.

So, which non-ocean beach is the best one in Wisconsin?

Kohler-Andrae State Park, located in Sheboygan.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel says about it:

Kohler-Andrae State Park is home to miles of majestic sand dunes, golden beaches, and the shimmering blue waters of Lake Michigan (but in Wisconsin!). These picturesque shores offer visitors the chance to explore the largest dune complex along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan coastline. It’s also a fantastic place to explore nature. The local wetlands provide a unique habitat for many species of rare plants to call home–some of which are only found on the shorelines of the Great Lakes.”

Kohler-Andrae State Park is located at 1020 Beach Park Ln. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to Visit Sheboygan. It’s “the perfect place to experience adventure and connect to nature.”

See the rest of the list here.

