4 Dead, At Least 159 Unaccounted For In Miami Condo Collapse

Four people have died and a total of 159 individuals are unaccounted for after a partial building collapse in the Surfside town of Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided an update as search and rescue crews continued to work Thursday (June 24) night and Friday (June 25) morning after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, a 12-story Surfside condominium, NBC Miami reports.

"We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive," Mayor Levine Cava said.

The bodies of three more victims were located at the site, bringing the death toll to four, after it was initially reported that one person was confirmed to have died in the collapse on Thursday.

Mayor Levine Cava also confirmed a total of 120 individuals have been accounted for in relation to the collapse.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said the department is working with the local medical examiner's office to identify the four individuals killed in the collapse.

Many others remained at the reunification center set up nearby the collapse early Friday morning as they await results of DNA swabs that could help identify the victims.

"These are very difficult times, and things are going to get more difficult as we move forward," Ramirez said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed 130 firefighters responded to the rescue operations site and the department is receiving additional resources from FEMA in its efforts.

Officials told NBC Miami that residents were being moved to the Surfside Community Center and all streets in the area of the collapse were closed.

The Champlain Towers South Condos are located at 8777 Collins Avenue and were built in 1981.