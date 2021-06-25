Country Quartet 'The Highwomen' Cover Lady Gaga Song For 10th Anniversary

The Highwomen teamed up with two other artists to cover a song on Lady Gaga’s iconic Born This Way album.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Gaga released a special edition that includes the original tracks, plus six reimagined versions by artists who advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Highwomen, a quartet of country powerhouses (Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires), featured singer-songwriters Madeline Edwards and Brittney Spencer in the cover of Gaga’s “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love).”

“Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is OUT NOW…Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for building our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years,” Gaga tweeted, announcing the release of the Born This Way anniversary edition. “I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way”

The 10th anniversary edition also includes remixes from Big Freedia, Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Years & Years, and Ben Platt.

Reimagined songs include "Marry the Night," "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," "Yoü and I," "The Edge of Glory," and "Born This Way (The Country Road Version).”

Listen to the Born This Way anniversary edition on iHeartRadio here.

Listen to the Highwomen’s cover with Edwards and Spencer here: