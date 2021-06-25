Lady Gaga Releases 'Born This Way' 10th Anniversary Edition With 6 Remixes

It’s been 10 years since Lady Gaga released her iconic Born This Way album, and she’s marking the occasion with a tenth-anniversary edition.

Born This Way skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart when it released in 2011, earning Gaga her first No. 1 album with more than a million copies sold in seven days (one of only 17 albums to do so), Billboard reflected on Friday (June 25).

Gaga tweeted:

"Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is OUT NOW…Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for building our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years.

“I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way”